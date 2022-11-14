Broker Succession Workshop

by Collectivfide

December 01, 2022



Are you thinking about what’s next for your brokerage? Collectivfide Insurance Group is pleased to announce a FREE RIBO-accredited workshop that will provide you with crucial information on what to expect during the selling or succession planning process for your brokerage.

Selling or creating a succession plan can be one of your most significant decisions. Let us and experts in legal, taxation, accounting, wealth management and sales planning, help walk you through the process so you can reap the benefits of your hard work and plan for your future.

This workshop is recommended for all insurance brokers. Reserve your spot today!

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:00 AM

RSVP: Click Here to Register

📨 info@collectivfide.com

Visit event's website