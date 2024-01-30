Broker Succession Workshop (RIBO Accredited)

by Collectivfide

March 05, 2024



Are you thinking about succession planning and what’s next for your brokerage’s future? Collectivfide Insurance Group is hosting a FREE, RIBO-accredited workshop that will provide you with crucial information and details on what to expect during the selling or succession planning process for your brokerage.

Selling or creating a succession plan for your brokerage is one of the most significant decisions you’ll make. Let us and experts in legal, taxation, accounting, wealth management, sales planning, and more, help walk you through the process so you can reap the benefits and rewards of your hard work and plan for your future.

This workshop is recommended for all insurance brokers. Reserve your spot today!

Tuesday, March 5 at 9:00 AM

RSVP: Click Here to Register | info@collectivfide.com

