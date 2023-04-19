Canadian Underwriter

Event

Broker Succession Workshop (RIBO Accredited)

by Collectivfide
May 11, 2023


Are you thinking about what’s next for your brokerage? Collectivfide Insurance Group is pleased to announce a FREE RIBO-accredited workshop that will provide you with crucial information on what to expect during the selling or succession planning process for your brokerage.

Selling or creating a succession plan can be one of your most significant decisions. Let us and experts in legal, taxation, accounting, wealth management and sales planning, help walk you through the process so you can reap the benefits of your hard work and plan for your future.

This workshop is recommended for all insurance brokers. Reserve your spot today!

Thursday, May 11 at 9:00 AM

RSVP: Click Here to Register

📨 info@collectivfide.com

 

Broker Succession Workshop Invite for May 11 via zoom at 9am



Visit event's website
https://www.collectivfide.com/



Print this page