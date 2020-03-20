Builder’s Risk and Wrap Up Liability

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

June 02, 2020

Webinar

When building construction occurs as either ground-up new or renovation of an existing structure, there are many complex exposures and coverage options the underwriter, broker and risk manager must consider. They must also ensure the project is in compliance with the contract of the risk presented. In the event of a claim that arises during or after completion of a project, the adjuster must also be aware of available protections and clauses that may play a role in the settlement of the claim.

Join us for this webinar to learn more about Builder’s Risk and the considerations for each industry participant. This session will be of great benefit to intermediate to senior property & casualty underwriters, commercial and personal lines brokers that deal with home construction/renovations; or those simply interested in gaining some knowledge in the construction segment of insurance.

By the end of this session, you will

