Business Communication

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

April 14, 2022



In today’s competitive business world and difficult economy, effective communication skills training is more essential than ever before. It is the foundation of everything we build and an imperative component of lasting success.

Effective communication is imperative in this industry not only to improve teamwork, decision making, and problem-solving but it enables you to communicate even negative or difficult messages without creating conflict or destroying trust.

This seminar covers all aspects of communication including:

– Business writing skills for email

– Delivering bad news

– Building rapport.

Since Communication is a two-way process our discussion involves both how we send and receive messages.

The communication courses and seminars below will help you develop a truly engaging and responsive communication style, leading to positive results for you and your organization.

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

Visit event's website