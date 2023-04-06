Calgary Forensic Investigation Forum & Cocktail Reception

On Thurs, May 11th, 2023, the 30 Forensic Engineering CALGARY office is pleased to present the Forensic Investigation Forum & Cocktail Reception.
Location: Le Germain Hotel Calgary – 899 Centre Street South, Calgary, AB T2G 1B8
Time: 1:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Click HERE and register today for this complimentary and accredited event.
Hosted at Le Germain Hotel Calgary, join this in-person education event and hear from leading multidisciplinary, court-qualified experts for concurrent discussions on:
1. Innovative Investigation of Complex Property & Infrastructure Losses
– Rashmiya Raviraj, B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng.
– Dr. Kamyab Zandi M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent
– Dr. Troy Eggum, CIP, Ph.D., P.Eng., CFEI
– Dr. Vito Schifano, Ph.D, P.E., P.Eng., C.Eng., Ing.
– Jeff Reitsma, MBA, PMP, P.Eng.
2. Understanding Emerging Technologies and Injury Causation
– Mark Fabbroni, B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng.
– Sharlene Wauters, P.Eng.
– Jamie Catania, B.E.Sc., M.Eng., P.Eng.
NOTE: Each session is accredited for Continuing Education Credits by the Insurance Councils of British Columbia and Alberta, and the Law Society of British Columbia.
Guarantee your spot by clicking HERE
and register today.
Space will be limited.
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics and Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health and Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC
Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations
Trucking
