Canada CE E-Learning Day

|Each webinar is applicable for 1 hour of CE credit in AB, BC, and MB.
To receive CE credit, you must register for each event independently and watch the entire webinar for each class you wish to earn credit in.
9:00 am – 10:00 am MDT
Data Loss Consulting – Benefits of a Cyber Claim Review
Presented by: Jason Conley, CECI, Digital Forensics Examiner
Register: Registration (gotowebinar.com)
11:00 am – 12:00 pm MDT
Managing Risk in the Construction Industry – An Insurer’s Perspective
Presented by: Martin Hoey, BSc Hons, AssocRICS, PQS, PMP, Senior Project Consultant, Construction Claims & Dispute Resolution
Register: Registration (gotowebinar.com)
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MDT
Property Failure Analysis – Common Plumbing Issues in High Rise Buildings
Presented by: Masoud Mashkournia, MSc, PEng, Senior Project Engineer
Register: Registration (gotowebinar.com)
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm MDT
Environmental and Industrial Hygiene and Equipment Loss Claim Investigations
Presented by: Joshua Campbell, Technical Consultant
Register: Registration (gotowebinar.com)