Canada CE E-Learning Day

by Envista Forensics
October 21, 2021
Online webcast - registration links in description


Each webinar is applicable for 1 hour of CE credit in AB, BC, and MB.

To receive CE credit, you must register for each event independently and watch the entire webinar for each class you wish to earn credit in.

9:00 am – 10:00 am MDT

Data Loss Consulting – Benefits of a Cyber Claim Review

Presented by: Jason Conley, CECI, Digital Forensics Examiner

Register: Registration (gotowebinar.com)

11:00 am – 12:00 pm MDT

Managing Risk in the Construction Industry – An Insurer’s Perspective

Presented by: Martin Hoey, BSc Hons, AssocRICS, PQS, PMP, Senior Project Consultant, Construction Claims & Dispute Resolution

Register: Registration (gotowebinar.com)

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MDT

Property Failure Analysis – Common Plumbing Issues in High Rise Buildings

Presented by: Masoud Mashkournia, MSc, PEng, Senior Project Engineer

Register: Registration (gotowebinar.com)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm MDT

Environmental and Industrial Hygiene and Equipment Loss Claim Investigations

Presented by: Joshua Campbell, Technical Consultant

Register: Registration (gotowebinar.com)





