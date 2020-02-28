Canadian Underwriter

Event

Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life in Toronto partnership with WICC


More Events

Print this page

by Insurance Bureau of Canada
June 12, 2020
61 Dockside Drive Sherbourne Common Toronto, ON


Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) looks forward to supporting the Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life event on Friday June 12 from 6 p.m to 11 p.m. WICC is celebrating its 12 year anniversary hosting the Toronto Relay For Life, which takes place at Sherbourne Common.

The Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life is more than a fundraiser — it’s a chance for you to provide hope to all Canadians through their cancer journey.

Sign up for Relay today, and join your local community for a night of fun, friendship, and lasting memories.

For more information contact Carrie Brown at carrie.brown@intact.net or click here.

 



Visit event's website
http://www.relayforlife.ca/wicc



Print this page

Related
WICC doubles fundraising goal for Relay for Life
What’s New: In Brief (March 30, 2009)
What’s New: In brief (February 24, 2006)
Finding that breast cancer is an occupational disease for hospital lab workers upheld by Supreme Court of Canada