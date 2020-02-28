Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life in Toronto partnership with WICC

by Insurance Bureau of Canada

June 12, 2020

61 Dockside Drive Sherbourne Common Toronto, ON

Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) looks forward to supporting the Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life event on Friday June 12 from 6 p.m to 11 p.m. WICC is celebrating its 12 year anniversary hosting the Toronto Relay For Life, which takes place at Sherbourne Common.

The Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life is more than a fundraiser — it’s a chance for you to provide hope to all Canadians through their cancer journey.

Sign up for Relay today, and join your local community for a night of fun, friendship, and lasting memories.

For more information contact Carrie Brown at carrie.brown@intact.net or click here.

Visit event's website