by CatIQ Connect

February 10, 2022

https://connect.catiq.com/

CatIQ Connect, the Canadian catastrophe conference, is continuing the quarterly webinar series through June 2022. The Feb 2022 event is themed Catastrophe: Past, Present, and Innovative Paths Forward. As always, this event will feature a catastrophe year in review presented by CatIQ, an executive look of the past year and what to expect through 2022, and how we, as an industry, can help to mitigate damage from extreme events.

