CatIQ Connect – Canada’s Catastrophe Conference

by MSA Research Inc.

February 01 - February 03, 2021

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2W6

CatIQ Connect brings together industry, academia and government to discuss Canadian natural and man-made catastrophes. The conference is a content-driven discussion to foster collaboration before, during and after catastrophic events.

CatIQ Connect provides a detailed overview of catastrophes, discusses strategies in catastrophe management and explores sector perspectives. Overall themes are on preparedness and resiliency, available tools, and impacted stakeholder and policy makers working together for the greater good of all Canadians.

