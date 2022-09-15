by CatIQ Connect

February 07 - February 08, 2023



Canada’s premiere catastrophe conference returns as an in-person event in February 2023! Register now to REConnect with your catastrophe management peers at CatIQ Connect on Feb 7 & 8 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

CatIQ Connect is a content-driven discussion to foster collaboration before, during, and after catastrophic events.

CatIQ Connect provides a detailed overview of catastrophes, discusses strategies in catastrophe management, and explores sector perspectives. Overall themes are preparedness and resiliency, available tools, and impacted stakeholders and policymakers working together for the greater good of all Canadians.

CatIQ Connect is designed for:

Insurance/Reinsurance Professionals

All Levels of Government

Academia/Researchers

Risk Managers

NGO’s

Other sectors/organizations dealing with resilience to catastrophes

Visit event's website