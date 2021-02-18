CDL – Caselines II Your How To Guide for a Glitch Free Hearing

CaseLines Part 2

March 10, 2021 12:30 – 1:30 EST

CDL Members: Free Non-Members $28.45

Speakers: Betty Montoni, eDiscovery Specialist, Thomson Reuters

Mouna Hanna, Partner, Dolden Wallace Folick

Your How To Guide for a Glitch Free Hearing

With virtual hearings becoming the norm, join us for an in-depth discussion and demonstration from Betty Montoni of Thomson Reuters on how to use CaseLines from start to finish. In this follow up session to our January 12, 2021 webinar, CaseLines: Practical Insights, we will dive deeper into the “nitty gritty” of preparing your case on CaseLines and, most importantly, using CaseLines’s unique features on the day of your hearing. Topics include the following:

Uploading/filing, organizing and “bundling” your documents;

How to handle a demand that you “take me to the case you’re referring to!”; and

A live demonstration on using CaseLines effectively and seamlessly;

This webinar will provide 1 hour of Professionalism Content.

Thank you to WHITEHALL INVESTIGATIONS CANADA for their generous support!