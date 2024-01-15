CDL- Costs Webinar

by Canadian Defence Lawyers

February 09, 2024



COSTS:

Because in Canada costs are a real, legitimate, and recoverable litigation issue, we need to be masterful, technical and strategic when it comes to costs. Whether it’s the strategic use of Rule 49 and other resources under the Rules of Civil Procedure (Ontario), understanding the nuances of cost consequences in different jurisdictions, being aware of the developing case law about costs recoverable with in-house counsel, or managing a (futile?) claim for costs at the LAT, there is much to know.

Chaired by: Kadey B.J. Schultz, Schultz Law Group LLP

Join us for a Friday morning of strategic learning with excellent panelists including:

Bronwyn Martin, Moodie Maire Walker LLP

Colin MacDonald, Schultz Law Group LLP

Rebecca Brown Greer, ZTGH LLP and

Kadey B.J. Schultz, Schultz Law Group LLP

Emily Stock, Reain Lui Stock LLP

Jillian Van Allen, Beard Winter LLP

*More speakers to be announced soon

Topics:

Strategic use of Rule 49 Offers, together with other resources under the Rules

Jurisdictional considerations

Dealing with uncivil counsel

Partial, substantial and full indemnity costs

Court cases commenting on costs of insurer’s in-house counsel

Costs insurance

New codified costs at the LAT

Costs on priority and loss transfer private arbitration disputes

This Program provides CPD Credits in all regions. Details provided post-event

