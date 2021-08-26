Canadian Underwriter

CDL – How to Navigate the Civil Resolution Tribunal in BC

by Canadian Defence Lawyers
September 02, 2021
Webinar


The Sky is Still Not Falling – How to Navigate the Civil Resolution Tribunal and a Lawyer’s Role in the Process

Speakers: Lauryn Kerr, Legal Counsel, Civil Resolution Tribunal, Vancouver
Chairs:      Elizabeth Harris, Morelli Chertkow LLP
Alison Hopkins, Sound Law LLPCost: CDL Members $63.00;  Non-Members $94.50
Broadcast Date: Friday September 2, 2021  12:00 PM PST
Where: Your Home Office
CPD Credits: 1 Hour Professional Responsibility



Visit event's website
https://www.cdlawyers.org/events.html/cdl/event-info/details/id/239



