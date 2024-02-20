Canadian Underwriter

CDL – In House Symposium

by Canadian Defence Lawyers
April 02 - April 03, 2024


 

Tuesday April 2, 2023, 1:00 – 4:00 pm
Wednesday April 3, 2023, 1:00 -4:00 pm
In House Symposium – Virtual Event
Cost:  No Charge – CDL In-House Members ONLY
Where: Your Home Office
CPD: to be determined

Program Chairs:
Melisa Gust, Intact Insurance Company
Maya Kanani, Aviva Trial Lawyers

The Fifth Annual In-House Symposium is a flagship CLE event, designed by and for in-house counsel members of Canadian Defence Lawyers.

A virtual event over 2 afternoons, there is no limitations on registration!

Restricted to CDL’s In-House Counsel Members.

Generously Sponsored by:
LARREK INVESTIGATIONS





