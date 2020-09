by Canadian Defence Lawyers

October 08, 2020

Your Home Office!

Insurance Fraud in the Time of Covid-19 ​

Date: October 8, 2020 12:30 pm EDT Length: 1 Hour

Where: Your Home Office!

Cost: CDL Members 113 Non-Members $141.25

Accreditation: Approx 1 hour Substantive

A Panel of Experts moderated by Kadey B.J. Schultz and Jason Frost of Schultz Frost LLP

Visit event's website