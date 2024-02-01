CDL – Law Clerks Annual Program

Our Law Clerks webinar is one of our most popular events!
Designed by and for Law Clerks, Paralegals, Assistants, and other Insurance Industry Professionals. This edition is once again a virtual conference with the aim to reach as many as possible across Ontario.
Chaired by:
Sydney McIvor, Lawyer, Durant Barristers
Wanda Michie, Senior Law Clerk, Durant Barristers
This year’s topics:
💻 File Management and Working with the Defence Team
💻 Clerking for Plaintiff Personal Injury
💻Dealing with Medical Record Request
💻FOI Requests
💻 Documentary Disclosure
💻 Trial Preparation
💻Mental Health Discussions Panel
💻Lawyer/Clerk Professional Relationships
💻 Working Remotely
💻 Lawyers’ Expectations
💻 Satisfying the Impatient Listener
💻 In-House Clerking with Insurance Companies
💻 Legal Writing
📌 Registration Info: https://ow.ly/UYiK50Qw7XQ