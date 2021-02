Law Clerks Annual Program 2021

March 30 , 2021 | 12:00 to 4:00 pm

Chaired by: George Poirier, TD Legal & Danika Cruickshank, Dutton Brock LLP

Cost: One Price $248.60

Date: Tuesday March 30, 2021

Length: 4 hours

Where: Your Home Office!

Ontario’s Annual Law Clerks Conference is back! We’ve retooled the the planned 2020 event as a virtual conference.

– Don’t miss your chance for exceptional CLE at an exceptional price.

This year’s topics will include:

New changes to Simplified procedure

Surveillance Panel

Business Records

Cost of Care

Process Servers

Mediation Tips

EDI Presentation on Cultural Differences

Medical Marijuana

CPD: This program contains at least 4 CPD credits, including Professionalism and EDI .