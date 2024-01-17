Canadian Underwriter

CDL – Loss Transfer and Priority Disputes Webinar

by Canadian Defence Lawyers
March 07, 2024


Loss Transfer and Priority Disputes are unique disputes that arise between insurance companies with respect to statutory accident benefit payments.

Chaired by Ellen Gowland, Allstate Insurance

This program is targeted for AB practitioners, lawyers and claims professionals alike, to refresh and update their knowledge and skills while learning from those who work in this complex area of the law.

Topics include:

  • Emerging Issues and Case Law Update
  • Extra-Jurisdictional InsurersOut of province/CountryMVA/Insurers
  • Company PanelIssues Facing Insurers
  • How to Prepare for your First PD/LTHow to compel witnesses, compendium of evidence, statement of agreed upon facts
  • Arbitrators Panel Make it easy for the ArbitratorsTips and Tricks

Date: March 7, 2024 |  9:00 am – 12:00 pm EST    Cost: CDL Members $226.00 | Non-Members $310.75Accreditation:  Approx 3 hours CPD (to be confirmed post-event)


Visit event's website
https://www.cdlawyers.org/events.html/cdl/event-info/details/id/299



