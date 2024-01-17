CDL – Loss Transfer and Priority Disputes Webinar

Loss Transfer and Priority Disputes are unique disputes that arise between insurance companies with respect to statutory accident benefit payments. Chaired by Ellen Gowland, Allstate Insurance This program is targeted for AB practitioners, lawyers and claims professionals alike, to refresh and update their knowledge and skills while learning from those who work in this complex area of the law.

Topics include: Emerging Issues and Case Law Update

Extra-Jurisdictional Insurers

Out of province/Country

MVA/Insurers

Out of province/Country MVA/Insurers Company Panel

Issues Facing Insurers

Issues Facing Insurers How to Prepare for your First PD/LT

How to compel witnesses, compendium of evidence, statement of agreed upon facts

How to compel witnesses, compendium of evidence, statement of agreed upon facts Arbitrators Panel

Make it easy for the Arbitrators

Tips and Tricks