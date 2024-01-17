CDL – Loss Transfer and Priority Disputes Webinar

This program is targeted for AB practitioners, lawyers and claims professionals alike, to refresh and update their knowledge and skills while learning from those who work in this complex area of the law.
Topics include:
Emerging Issues and Case Law Update
Extra-Jurisdictional Insurers Out of province/Country MVA/Insurers
Company Panel Issues Facing Insurers
How to Prepare for your First PD/LT How to compel witnesses, compendium of evidence, statement of agreed upon facts
Arbitrators Panel Make it easy for the Arbitrators Tips and Tricks
Date: March 7, 2024 | 9:00 am – 12:00 pm EST Cost: CDL Members $226.00 | Non-Members $310.75 Accreditation: Approx 3 hours CPD (to be confirmed post-event)