by Canadian Defence Lawyers

December 07, 2023



Speakers:

Emily Stock,

Partner, Reain Lui Stock LLP

Gabriela Nagy,

Deputy Regional Solicitor, Regional Municipality of York

This webinar will address the impact of the Supreme Court of Canada’s 4-4 split decision in R. v Greater Sudbury (City) 2023 SCC 28 on occupational health and safety duties of owners and constructors as “employers” under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Over 60 minutes the panel will discuss:

Control over project site and workers is no longer required for charges to be laid under the OHSA

Extent and strength of the due diligence defence

Impact on municipalities, and their perspective as intervenors at the SCC

So, are the tweets right: do project owners face greater risk and liability exposure?

