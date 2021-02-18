CDL – Second Annual In-House Symposium

2021 In House Symposium

March 3 & 4, 2021

In House Symposium

Cost: No Charge For Members – Exclusive to CDL In-House Members

Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm both days

Where: Virtual Event Access instructions to be sent a day prior

The Second Annual In-House Symposium is a 6 hour CLE event over two afternoons, designed by and for in-house counsel members of Canadian Defence Lawyers.

Members of the CDL in-house steering committee have designed a program of Education and Professional Development, to specifically benefit in-house lawyers. All in-house counsel CDL members are encouraged to attend. Join CDL for only $192.10 annually HERE

THE PROGRAM:

MARCH 3

Juries: Update & Implications on the Current Move to Strike Juries

Melisa Gust, RSA;

Vanessa Tanner, Aviva Trial Lawyers

Michelle Friedman, Aviva Trial Lawyers, Moderator

Privacy: Hot Topic

Natasha Palacio, The Commonwell

Elisabeth Van Rensburg, TD Insurance, Moderator

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

Brian Monteiro, Wawanesa

Alexandra Vaiay, TTC Legal, Moderator

Claims Adjuster Panel Discussion : Expectations of and Building Relationships with your In-House Counsel

Melissa Bonter, Casualty Claims Manager, Allstate

Viola Demcellari, Casualty Claims Team Leader, RSA

Tim Slaats, Senior Manager, ADR and Litigation, Aviva Healthcare

Ellen Gowland, Allstate, Moderator

MARCH 4

Tips and Tricks for Virtual Hearings

Michelle Friedman, Aviva Trial Lawyers

Joseph Lin, Intact

Alex Dirlis, Travelers, Moderator

Lockdown Fatigue

Doron Gold, Staff Clinician, Homewood Health

Melisa Gust, RSA, Moderator

Practical tips for Trial Preparation: Notices of Intention and Compendium of Evidence

Vanessa Tanner, Aviva Trial Lawyers

Jay Stolberg, Travelers

Monica Pathak, TD Insurance, Moderator

Issues Facing Counsel Participating in Virtual Hearings