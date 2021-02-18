Canadian Underwriter

CDL – Second Annual In-House Symposium

by Canadian Defence Lawyers
March 03 - March 04, 2021
Virtual Event Access instructions to be sent a day prior


Cost:  No Charge For Members – Exclusive to CDL In-House Members
Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm both days
The Second Annual In-House Symposium is a 6 hour CLE event over two afternoons, designed by and for in-house counsel members of Canadian Defence Lawyers.

Members of the CDL in-house steering committee have designed a program of Education and Professional Development, to specifically benefit in-house lawyers. All in-house counsel CDL members are encouraged to attend. Join CDL for only $192.10 annually HERE

THE PROGRAM:

MARCH 3

Juries: Update & Implications on the Current Move to Strike Juries

  • Melisa Gust, RSA;
  • Vanessa Tanner, Aviva Trial Lawyers
  • Michelle Friedman, Aviva Trial Lawyers, Moderator

Privacy: Hot Topic

  • Natasha Palacio, The Commonwell
  • Elisabeth Van Rensburg, TD Insurance, Moderator

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion  

  • Brian Monteiro, Wawanesa
  • Alexandra Vaiay, TTC Legal, Moderator

Claims Adjuster Panel Discussion:  Expectations of and Building Relationships with your In-House Counsel

  • Melissa Bonter, Casualty Claims Manager, Allstate
  • Viola Demcellari, Casualty Claims Team Leader, RSA
  • Tim Slaats, Senior Manager, ADR and Litigation, Aviva Healthcare
  • Ellen Gowland, Allstate, Moderator

 

MARCH 4

Tips and Tricks for Virtual Hearings

  • Michelle Friedman, Aviva Trial Lawyers
  • Joseph Lin, Intact
  • Alex Dirlis, Travelers, Moderator

Lockdown Fatigue

  • Doron Gold, Staff Clinician, Homewood Health
  • Melisa Gust, RSA, Moderator

Practical tips for Trial Preparation: Notices of Intention and Compendium of Evidence

  • Vanessa Tanner, Aviva Trial Lawyers
  • Jay Stolberg, Travelers
  • Monica Pathak, TD Insurance, Moderator

Issues Facing Counsel Participating in Virtual Hearings

  • Mr. Justice William Chalmers, Superior Court of Justice
  • Vanessa Tanner, Aviva Trial Lawyers, Moderator


