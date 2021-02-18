CDL – Second Annual In-House Symposium

In House Symposium
Cost: No Charge For Members – Exclusive to CDL In-House Members
Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm both days
Where: Virtual Event Access instructions to be sent a day prior
The Second Annual In-House Symposium is a 6 hour CLE event over two afternoons, designed by and for in-house counsel members of Canadian Defence Lawyers.
Members of the CDL in-house steering committee have designed a program of Education and Professional Development, to specifically benefit in-house lawyers. All in-house counsel CDL members are encouraged to attend. Join CDL for only $192.10 annually HERE
THE PROGRAM:
MARCH 3
Juries: Update & Implications on the Current Move to Strike Juries
Privacy: Hot Topic
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion
Claims Adjuster Panel Discussion: Expectations of and Building Relationships with your In-House Counsel
MARCH 4
Tips and Tricks for Virtual Hearings
Lockdown Fatigue
Practical tips for Trial Preparation: Notices of Intention and Compendium of Evidence
Issues Facing Counsel Participating in Virtual Hearings