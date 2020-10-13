Canadian Underwriter

CDL – Virtual Wine Tasting

by Canadian Defence Lawyers
October 29, 2020
Wherever you are comfortable


Join CDL Women’s Caucus for a virtual wine-tasting in support of breast cancer awareness month.

When: October 29, 2020 at 5:00 pm

Where: Wherever you are comfortable – at a social distance!

Hosted by the fantastic Super Wine Girl Angela Aiello and the Gibson Family Group

Cost: $150 includes 3 bottles of carefully selected wine (Ontario residents only), delivered to you

Outside of Ontario the cost is $50 and suggestions for comparable wines will be provided.

REGISTER HERE

Net proceeds from this event will go to WICC in support of breast cancer awareness.

Read more about WICC’s efforts in cancer research and education here.

Thank you to our event Sponsors  McKellar Structured Settlements & Lynch & Associates for their generous support!



Visit event's website
https://www.cdlawyers.org/events/women-s-caucus-virtual-wine-tasting.html/event-default/index/id/214



