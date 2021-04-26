CEO Panel – Canadian Marketplace Trends

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a CEO Panel, in which we hear from the industry’s top executives about the current and future state of the Canadian insurance marketplace. Our speakers will provide an overview of the trends they are seeing in each of their respective domains, varying from the primary insurance market, insurance brokering and reinsurance market.

CEO Panel Guest Speakers:

Carol Jardine: Executive Vice President of Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and President of Wawanesa’s Canadian Property & Casualty Operations

Carol Jardine is Executive Vice President of Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and President of Wawanesa’s Canadian Property & Casualty Operations. In her role she leads the Canadian general insurance business with accountability for revenue, underwriting and claims performance with Regional operations across Canada. Today Wawanesa is a $3.3B underwriter partnering with brokers in communities across Canada, servicing and offering property, automobile, farm, and business insurance to mutual policyholders. Joining Wawanesa in the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer in 2016, she is honoured to work with an organization that continues to celebrate its historical roots, purpose, and strong social values of mutuality. Before joining Wawanesa, Carol enjoyed a multi-decade career that included President and COO of Canadian Northern Shield Insurance prior to its sale to RSA; President of CUMIS General Insurance, prior to its sale to the Co-operators; leading Claims at TD Insurance; Vice President of Personal Insurance as well as Vice President of Claims at RSA Canada. For 2021 Carol was named to the Insurance Business Global 100 and in 2020 to Insurance Business Canada’s Elite Women, recognized for her willingness to forge a positive path with a strong voice in the industry. A Fellow of Distinction was awarded to her by the Insurance Institute of Ontario, as well as the Centennial Award when earning her Fellowship from the Insurance Institute of Canada. She has her Canadian Risk Management designation, attended Queen’s University Executive Development Program, is a graduate in Chemical Engineering Technology, as well as Rotman’s Institute of Corporate Directors program.

Peter Askew: President and CEO at Guy Carpenter Canada

Peter Askew is President and CEO of Guy Carpenter Canada, based in Toronto. During his 30-year career in the re/insurance business he has enjoyed Account Executive responsibilities for numerous Canadian clients, representing Personal and Commercial, Specialty and Agriculture insurance for regional, national, multi-national and government entities. In 2016 and 2017 he was Director of Canada for QBE Insurance, leading the Lloyd’s business platform in Canada.

Through his broking activities he has developed extensive relationships with local reinsurance markets. Having been involved with many reinsurance placements of scale and complexity has allowed Peter to build trading relationships with international reinsurers operating from platforms in the Bermuda, London and Continental Europe insurance trading centres. Peter joined Guy Carpenter & Company Ltd. in May 2009 after almost ten years as a founding partner of Benfield Canada Limited, ultimately having Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer responsibilities for the Canadian entity. He began his insurance career in 1989 with a major Canadian life insurer, entering the reinsurance broking business in 1992 with BEP International, which was later acquired by Aon Re Canada. His years of experience combine facultative and treaty broking, operational and administrative leadership responsibilities, account management, business development, technical analysis and customer relations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

Shawn DeSantis: Co-Founder and President and CEO of Navacord Corp.

Shawn DeSantis has made it his mission to build “The Great Canadian Insurance Brokerage”. Navacord’s success is fueled by bold growth strategies, a commitment to innovation, talent development and a strong client focus. Shawn has a proven growth track record, completing a series of both insurance company and broker acquisitions over the last number of years. That success combined with a strong focus on commercial insurance expertise and leadership has positioned him well to build the Navacord business. Shawn holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Calgary, as well as a Canadian Risk Management designation, and is a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Canada. His extensive background includes nearly 30 years of international P&C industry experience, holding progressive positions in the areas of underwriting, marketing, sales, finance, and most recently ten years as an Executive Vice President at a global insurer.

We will be taking questions from the panelists at the end of the Webinar. If you have any questions in advance, feel free to email them to admin@pcuc.news

Registration:

When: Wednesday May 19th, 2021 from 2:00PM to 3:00PM EST

Where: WebEx -WEBINAR LINK: The link for the event will be sent to the email you register with 2 days prior to the event.

Tickets: Cost – $20 (all proceeds will go towards Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC))

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pcuc-ceo-panel-canadian-marketplace-trends-tickets-149145184261

Why WICC?

Our guest speaker Carol Jardine has a special connection to WICC and started a tribute in honour of her late husband, Jamie Knowles. The tribute is halfway to meeting its goal of $25,000.

*** if you would like to make a further donation to the tribute to Jamie Knowles , that can be done on the WICC website: https://wicc.ca/donate/***

About WICC: Since the inception of WICC in 1996, with the help of the entire insurance industry and its supporters, almost $18,000,000 has been raised in support of cancer research and education. This has been achieved from industry support at a variety of WICC functions, including dinners, learning breakfasts, concerts, relays, golf tournaments, as well as the purchase of WICC candles, CDs and other products. In addition, numerous individuals, companies and associations within and related to the insurance industry have held or sponsored events specifically to raise funds for WICC or directed the proceeds of their annual events to WICC. WICC Website

Any Questions can be sent to the PCUC team: admin@pcuc.news

