Changing Sides: The Ins & Outs of Pursuing a Subrogation Claim – Free Live Webinar

Insurance claims handlers and adjusters are accustomed to defending claims. But there is another side to insurance claims which involves acting as the plaintiff to recover funds paid out to an insured from a liable third party. These subrogation claims have different challenges and risks that must be understood and considered if they are going to be successful.
In this is YRMC panel discussion webinar for new adjusters and claims handlers, lawyers from Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec will discuss:
Join us on June 8th at 1:00pm EDT for this overview of subrogation claims.
Panel
Amanda Kostek
CBM Lawyers
Edmonton
Vincent Messier and Kim Tourigny
Donati Maisonneuve
Montreal
Amy Stewart
Cox & Palmer
Moncton