Changing Sides: The Ins & Outs of Pursuing a Subrogation Claim – Free Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

June 08, 2022



Insurance claims handlers and adjusters are accustomed to defending claims. But there is another side to insurance claims which involves acting as the plaintiff to recover funds paid out to an insured from a liable third party. These subrogation claims have different challenges and risks that must be understood and considered if they are going to be successful.

In this is YRMC panel discussion webinar for new adjusters and claims handlers, lawyers from Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec will discuss:

What can be claimed in a subrogation claim and how does the insurer acquire the right of subrogation.

Assessing the viability of subrogation claim

What can the adjuster do at the investigation phase to fast track the file and improve their case?

What the limitation period is for subrogated matters and how and when to add parties to the claim (who want to lead this??)

What do lawyers need from insurers before the limitation period expires and how does the litigation process work in subrogated matters?

How COVID has impacted limitation periods

What is needed to meet the burden of proof?

Steps to take when instructing experts.

The impact of contracts on ability to subrogate.

Join us on June 8th at 1:00pm EDT for this overview of subrogation claims.

Panel

Amanda Kostek

CBM Lawyers

Edmonton

Vincent Messier and Kim Tourigny

Donati Maisonneuve

Montreal

Amy Stewart

Cox & Palmer

Moncton

