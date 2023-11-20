Choose Your Licensing Education Path Webinar – Free (BC)

Not sure how to go about getting your General Licence? This session will help you to determine which is the best path for you. In this session, you will learn about different paths to become licensed in BC and Alberta for General Level 1, 2 & 3.
Learning Objectives:
Date and Time: December 07, 2023 11:00 am – 11:45 am PDT
We are also pleased to offer a Winter Virtual Level 1 Licensing Class
Format: Live Virtual Weekly for 13 Evenings
Dates: Wednesdays | January 17 to April 10, 2024
Time: 6 – 9 pm
Cost: $963.18 for new members | $873.18 for current paid members
Flexible Exam Dates:
Course Material: GIE 2020 textbooks (C81 & C82), 2022 BC auto supplement, and online tutorial
Virtual LVL1 Class Info Winter 2024
For additional information please contact iibcmail@insuranceinstitute.ca or call 778-328-3456