Choose Your Licensing Education Path Webinar – Free (BC)

by Insurance Institute of BC

December 07, 2023



Not sure how to go about getting your General Licence? This session will help you to determine which is the best path for you. In this session, you will learn about different paths to become licensed in BC and Alberta for General Level 1, 2 & 3.

Learning Objectives:

Available Licensing Methods

Level 1 Licensing Options

Level 2 Licence Courses

Available classes and format

We are also pleased to offer a Winter Virtual Level 1 Licensing Class

Format: Live Virtual Weekly for 13 Evenings

Dates: Wednesdays | January 17 to April 10, 2024

Time: 6 – 9 pm

Cost: $963.18 for new members | $873.18 for current paid members

Flexible Exam Dates:

Online: April2-26 or May 6-24 or

In-person in Vancouver: April 24 or May 8

Course Material: GIE 2020 textbooks (C81 & C82), 2022 BC auto supplement, and online tutorial

Virtual LVL1 Class Info Winter 2024

For additional information please contact iibcmail@insuranceinstitute.ca or call 778-328-3456

