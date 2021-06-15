CIAA 2021 Virtual Conference

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

September 21 - September 22, 2021

Online

CIAA Annual Conference

September 21 & 22, 2021



Registration is now open for CIAA’s Virtual Conference.

Register today to take advantage of the Early Bird rates!

In addition to our ever popular CEO and CFO Panels, you will receive an economic update and hear interesting perspectives on reinsurance, regulatory changes, and taxation. Additionally you will gain some insight on the future of finance and creating operational efficiencies related to technology projects.

EARLY BIRD RATES ARE AVAILABLE!

Renew your membership today or join CIAA for Member Rates!

CLICK TO REGISTER

Networking activities are included in the rate*

Early Bird Member Rate (available until July 31, 2021) – $395.00 plus HST

Early Bird Non-Member Rate (available until July 31, 2021) – $495.00 plus HST

Regular Member Rate – $495.00 plus HST

Regular Non-Member Rate – $595.00 plus HST

CONFERENCE PROGRAM

NETWORKING ACTIVITES*

* Review options before registering



Be sure to select one of our Networking Activities in the registration form. This year the networking fee is included in the registration fee.

Space is subject to availability.

CIAA reserves the right to cancel or change speakers, content and date without prior notice. We assume no liability for these changes.



A cancellation fee of $395.00 applies after August 31, 2021. Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:

416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org

Visit event's website