CIAA Annual Tax Seminar, presented by KPMG (Canadian Insurance Accountants Association)

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

March 24, 2020

Vantage Venues, Toronto ON

CIAA Annual Tax Seminar, presented by KPMG

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 | Toronto, ON

St. Andrew’s Hall, 27th Floor

Vantage Venues

150 King Street West

Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

AGENDA

8:00 am – 8:30 am Registration

8:30 am – 12:00 pm Breakfast Seminar

SEMINAR PRESENTERS

Nunzio Tedesco, Partner, Insurance Industry Tax Practice Leader

Margarita Volkova, Senior Manager, Tax, Financial Institutions

Yakoob Vayani, Partner, Indirect Tax

Frankie Davenport, Partner, Tax Transformation & Technology

Paul Lynch, Partner, National Leader, Tax Litigation & Dispute Resolution

TOPICS

– Income tax update – impact of budget announcements and current issues

– IFRIC 23 and other tax accounting updates

– Tax dispute resolution

– Case law update

– IFRS 17 key issues and CRA/Finance’s comments to date

– Re-imagining taxes – Tax technology opportunities for insurance companies

– Indirect tax update – budget update and current issues

TICKETS

Member rate – $140 (plus HST)

Non-Member rate – $190 (plus HST)

Cancellation policy: Cancellation fee of $100 applies after March 16th, 2020. Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, contact Svitlana Nechyporenko

info@ciaa.org or 416-494-1440 x232

Visit event's website