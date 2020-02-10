Canadian Underwriter

CIAA Annual Tax Seminar, presented by KPMG (Canadian Insurance Accountants Association)


by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association
March 24, 2020
Vantage Venues, Toronto ON


CIAA Annual Tax Seminar, presented by KPMG
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 | Toronto, ON 

St. Andrew’s Hall, 27th Floor
Vantage Venues
150 King Street West
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

AGENDA
8:00 am – 8:30 am Registration
8:30 am – 12:00 pm Breakfast Seminar

SEMINAR PRESENTERS
Nunzio Tedesco, Partner, Insurance Industry Tax Practice Leader
Margarita Volkova, Senior Manager, Tax, Financial Institutions
Yakoob Vayani, Partner, Indirect Tax
Frankie Davenport, Partner, Tax Transformation & Technology
Paul Lynch, Partner, National Leader, Tax Litigation & Dispute Resolution

TOPICS
– Income tax update – impact of budget announcements and current issues
 IFRIC 23 and other tax accounting updates
 Tax dispute resolution
– Case law update
– IFRS 17 key issues and CRA/Finance’s comments to date
– Re-imagining taxes – Tax technology opportunities for insurance companies
– Indirect tax update – budget update and current issues

TICKETS
Member rate – $140 (plus HST)
Non-Member rate – $190 (plus HST)

Cancellation policy: Cancellation fee of $100 applies after March 16th, 2020. Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, contact Svitlana Nechyporenko
info@ciaa.org or 416-494-1440 x232



Visit event's website
https://www.ciaa.org/page/TaxSem2020



