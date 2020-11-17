CIAA CFO Panel Discussion

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

November 26, 2020

Webex

CIAA Webinar Series: CFO Panel Discussion

Thursday, November 26 at 12:30 PM – 2:00PM ET | via Webex Events

Register today for one of the CIAA’s most popular sessions, the CIAA CFO Panel. Normally held at our annual conference, this panel is now part of the CIAA monthly webinar series, offered for FREE to CIAA Active Members . Find out what’s top of mind for CFOs in these uncertain times and how the industry’s CFOs are juggling competing priorities.



This webcast will explore:



The impact of COVID-19,

Industry trends,

The increasing role of Finance as a business partner,

IFRS 17 and much more!

PANEL includes:

Moderator: Kyle Snyder, Partner, PwC

Panelists:

Gareth Hill, VP & CFO, Munich Re Canada

Louis Marcotte, SVP & CFO, Intact Financial Corporation

Craig Pinnock, CFO, Northbridge Financial Corporation

