CIAA Fundamentals of Accounting Course (Canadian Insurance Accountants Association)

CIAA Fundamentals of Accounting Virtual Course
September 8-26, 2020 | via Webex Training
This workshop provides a comprehensive study in the application and theory of P&C insurance accounting
The Fundamentals of Accounting Course is our marque learning and development program that attracts insurance finance professionals from all over Canada. This course provides our attendees with a look at every facet of the P&C insurance business and how each function works together. You’ll be challenged by experienced instructors and peers throughout the course. The program outline demonstrates our commitment to providing superior L&D programming to both our members and our industry as a whole. This course is a valuable investment for both you and your company”.
– Daniel Singer, President, Canadian Insurance Accountants Association
COURSE TIMELINE*
Week 1:
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Thursday, September 10, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Saturday, September 12, 2020 – Timing TBA (2-hour exam)
Week 2:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Thursday, September 17, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Timing TBA (2-hour exam)
Week 3:
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Thursday, September 24, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Saturday, September 26, 2020 – Timing TBA (3-hour exam)
BONUS Optional Sessions:
* Course timeline is subject to change
** Registration for Bonus Sessions to open in August
REGISTRATION
Early Bird Rate (available until August 14, 2020) – $1300.00 (plus HST)
Regular Rate – $1500.00 (plus HST)
Registration fee includes:
! Attendees must have access to a laptop computer and strong internet for the duration of the course as materials will be accessible online only.
! All instructions and tutor sessions will be run via Webex Training. Registered students will receive login instructions and access to pre-read materials in advance.
Cancellation Policy:
A cancellation fee of $300.00 applies after September 1, 2020.
Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.