Canadian Underwriter

Event

CIAA Fundamentals of Accounting Course (Canadian Insurance Accountants Association)

Print this page

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association
September 08 - September 26, 2020
Toronto, Ontario


CIAA Fundamentals of Accounting Virtual Course
September 8-26, 2020 | via Webex Training

This workshop provides a comprehensive study in the application and theory of P&C insurance accounting

The Fundamentals of Accounting Course is our marque learning and development program that attracts insurance finance professionals from all over Canada. This course provides our attendees with a look at every facet of the P&C insurance business and how each function works together. You’ll be challenged by experienced instructors and peers throughout the course. The program outline demonstrates our commitment to providing superior L&D programming to both our members and our industry as a whole. This course is a valuable investment for both you and your company”. 
– Daniel Singer, President, Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

COURSE TIMELINE*

Week 1:
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Thursday, September 10, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Saturday, September 12, 2020 – Timing TBA (2-hour exam)

Week 2:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Thursday, September 17, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Timing TBA (2-hour exam)

Week 3:
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Thursday, September 24, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Saturday, September 26, 2020 – Timing TBA (3-hour exam)

BONUS Optional Sessions:

  • September 8, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Refresher Course on Accounts & Journal Entries**
  • September 24, 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM: IFRS 17 & Journal Entries**

* Course timeline is subject to change
** Registration for Bonus Sessions to open in August

REGISTRATION

Early Bird Rate (available until August 14, 2020) – $1300.00 (plus HST)
Regular Rate – $1500.00 (plus HST)

Registration fee includes:

  • Cost of instruction and materials
  • A one-year complimentary CIAA membership 
    (promo code to be provided after the course)
  • Meal Delivery Voucher for the networking social

! Attendees must have access to a laptop computer and strong internet for the duration of the course as materials will be accessible online only. 
All instructions and tutor sessions will be run via Webex Training. Registered students will receive login instructions and access to pre-read materials in advance.

Cancellation Policy: 
A cancellation fee of $300.00 applies after September 1, 2020. 
Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.



Visit event's website
https://www.ciaa.org/page/FundAccount



Print this page

Related