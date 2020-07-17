CIAA Fundamentals of Accounting Course (Canadian Insurance Accountants Association)

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

September 08 - September 26, 2020

Toronto, Ontario

CIAA Fundamentals of Accounting Virtual Course

September 8-26, 2020 | via Webex Training



This workshop provides a comprehensive study in the application and theory of P&C insurance accounting

The Fundamentals of Accounting Course is our marque learning and development program that attracts insurance finance professionals from all over Canada. This course provides our attendees with a look at every facet of the P&C insurance business and how each function works together. You’ll be challenged by experienced instructors and peers throughout the course. The program outline demonstrates our commitment to providing superior L&D programming to both our members and our industry as a whole. This course is a valuable investment for both you and your company”.

– Daniel Singer, President, Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

COURSE TIMELINE*

Week 1:

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Thursday, September 10, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Saturday, September 12, 2020 – Timing TBA (2-hour exam)

Week 2:

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Thursday, September 17, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Timing TBA (2-hour exam)

Week 3:

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Thursday, September 24, 2020 – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Saturday, September 26, 2020 – Timing TBA (3-hour exam)

BONUS Optional Sessions:

September 8, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Refresher Course on Accounts & Journal Entries**

September 24, 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM: IFRS 17 & Journal Entries**

* Course timeline is subject to change

** Registration for Bonus Sessions to open in August

REGISTRATION

Early Bird Rate (available until August 14, 2020) – $1300.00 (plus HST)

Regular Rate – $1500.00 (plus HST)

Registration fee includes:

Cost of instruction and materials

A one-year complimentary CIAA membership

(promo code to be provided after the course)

Meal Delivery Voucher for the networking social

! Attendees must have access to a laptop computer and strong internet for the duration of the course as materials will be accessible online only.

! All instructions and tutor sessions will be run via Webex Training. Registered students will receive login instructions and access to pre-read materials in advance.

Cancellation Policy:

A cancellation fee of $300.00 applies after September 1, 2020.

Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

Visit event's website