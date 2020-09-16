CIAA October Webinar: Payments Modernization in Canada

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

October 29, 2020

Webex

CIAA Webinar Series: Payments Modernization in Canada

Thursday, October 29 at 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET | via Webex Events

The payments industry is rapidly changing with the introduction of new technologies and innovation in response to the evolving needs of individuals and businesses. In Canada, a major driver of this change is Payments Canada’s Modernization initiative, which aims to transform the backbone of Canada’s payments ecosystem to unlock the door to data-rich, faster payments offering greater interoperability, choice and convenience. Join us to discuss how these improvements will integrate to support the payments needs of the insurance industry and importantly, your customers.

This webcast will explore:

The benefits Payments Modernization will bring to you and your customers.

Implementation of the global data standard, ISO 20022, and how you can plan for this change.

Example “use cases” of Payments Modernization, new capabilities that you can expect to see.

How financial institutions are integrating new technology to support their insurance company clients.

How the insurance industry can prepare for the opportunities that await.

SPEAKERS include:

John Knotek, CEO, Clearpay

Andrew McFarlane, Executive Director, Modernization, Payments Canada

Stephen Miller, Senior Director, Digital Working Capital Solutions, RBC Financial Group

Derek Vernon, Vice President and Head, Enterprise Payments Modernization, BMO Financial Group





REGISTRATION

Member rate – $25 (plus HST)

Non-Member rate – $60 (plus HST)

Cancellation Policy

A cancellation fee of $25.00 applies after October 28, 2020.

Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:

416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org

