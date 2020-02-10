CIAA Southwestern Ontario Spring Seminar (Canadian Insurance Accountants Association)

The most costly, yet most solvable, expression of climate risk across southern Canada is residential basement flooding. The bad news is that basement flooding, and associated costs, is on the rise – the good news is that homeowners can mitigate their flood risk quickly, with no special expertise, generally for less than a few $100 per home, and often over a weekend. The insurance sector is in the perfect position to promote home flood protection directly to homeowners – the presentation will focus on how this can be done, NOW.