CIAA Southwestern Ontario Spring Seminar (Canadian Insurance Accountants Association)


by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association
March 05, 2020
Langdon Hall, Cambridge, ON


Thursday, March 5th, 2020 | Cambridge, ON 

VENUE
Langdon Hall
Ground Floor, Firshade Room
1 Langdon Drive, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R8
519-740-2100

TICKETS
Member Rate -$125*
Non-Member Rate – $175*

*All tickets are taxable at 13%

Cancellation Policy
A cancellation fee of $100.00 applies after February 24th, 2020. Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

 

PROGRAM

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM – Registration 

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM – Accounting Update, presented by PwC

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM – Climate Risk on the Rise: The Insurance Sector Must Aggressively Support Home Flood Protection
Presented by Dr. Blair Feltmate, Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation

  • The most costly, yet most solvable, expression of climate risk across southern Canada is residential basement flooding.  The bad news is that basement flooding, and associated costs, is on the rise – the good news is that homeowners can mitigate their flood risk quickly, with no special expertise, generally for less than a few $100 per home, and often over a weekend.  The insurance sector is in the perfect position to promote home flood protection directly to homeowners – the presentation will focus on how this can be done, NOW.

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM – Coffee Break

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Young Leaders Panel Discussion,
Moderated by Josh Peterson, Enterprise Saas Sales – North American Insurance, Clearwater Analytics

  • Shawn Cottrill – Finance Manager & Corporate Treasurer, Howick Mutual Insurance Company
  • Lindsey Robinson – Manager of Finance, Risk & Administration Corporate Treasurer, Trillium Mutual Insurance Company
  • Adam Kuron – CEO, Yarmouth Mutual Insurance Company
  • Jennifer Thai – Corporate Financial Reporting Director, Co-operators

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM – Networking and Social Time

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:
416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org



