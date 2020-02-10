CIAA Southwestern Ontario Spring Seminar (Canadian Insurance Accountants Association)

CIAA Southwestern Ontario Spring Seminar
Thursday, March 5th, 2020 | Cambridge, ON
VENUE
Langdon Hall
Ground Floor, Firshade Room
1 Langdon Drive, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R8
519-740-2100
TICKETS
Member Rate -$125*
Non-Member Rate – $175*
*All tickets are taxable at 13%
Cancellation Policy
A cancellation fee of $100.00 applies after February 24th, 2020. Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.
PROGRAM
1:00 PM – 1:30 PM – Registration
1:30 PM – 2:15 PM – Accounting Update, presented by PwC
2:15 PM – 3:15 PM – Climate Risk on the Rise: The Insurance Sector Must Aggressively Support Home Flood Protection
Presented by Dr. Blair Feltmate, Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation
3:15 PM – 3:30 PM – Coffee Break
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Young Leaders Panel Discussion,
Moderated by Josh Peterson, Enterprise Saas Sales – North American Insurance, Clearwater Analytics
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM – Networking and Social Time
For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:
416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org