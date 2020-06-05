by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

June 25, 2020

Cisco Webex

CIAA Webinar Series:

COVID-19 and the New Reality, presented by KPMG

Thursday, June 25 at 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET | Cisco Webex

Even before the COVID -19 pandemic hit, the insurance industry was already at one of the most transformative times in its history – new technologies were overwriting traditions, new accounting standards like IFRS 17 were spurring back-office transformations, and intense competition was informing strategies. And if this was not enough, the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly put insurance industry in an overdrive to converge the gap between themselves and their customers. While certain insurers see this as a threat, certain others see the pandemic as an opportunity.

In this session, insurance experts from KPMG will discuss how insurance companies can prepare themselves for the new normal. The session will cover how the pandemic has impacted aspects such as customer behaviour, digital programs, future of the workforce, remote working, financial reporting, taxation and what insurers of all sizes can do to make the pandemic an opportunity. The speakers will also share critical learnings and best practices as Companies world-wide prepare to return to work, and what insurers could expect.

SPEAKERS from KPMG include:

Amit Chalam, Risk Consulting and Audit Partner at KPMG and Board Member of the CIAA

Doron Melnick, Partner and Interim National Leader, People & Change Services at KPMG

Chris Cornell, National Insurance Sector Lead of KPMG

Stephen Smith, Accounting Advisory and Audit Partner at KPMG

Nunzio Tedesco, Tax Partner at KPMG



