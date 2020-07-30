CIAA Webinar Series: EY NextWave Insights
Thursday, August 27 at 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET | Cisco Webex
How industry specialists expect the distribution and product landscape to change over near term as a result of changing segmentation, and the increased focus on social capital and triple bottom line.
SPEAKERS include:
|Puneet Chattree
Senior Manager, Strategy & Customer Consulting
Canada Insurance and Pension Leader, EY
|Daniel Willmann
Senior Manager
Financial Accounting Advisory Services, EY
REGISTRATION
Member rate – $20.00 (plus HST)
Regular rate – $50.00 (plus HST)
Access links will be provided to registered attendees via email.
Cancellation Policy
A cancellation fee of $20.00 applies after August 24, 2020.
Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.
For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:
416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org