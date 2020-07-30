Canadian Underwriter

CIAA Webinar Series: EY NextWave Insights

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association
August 27, 2020
Online



Thursday, August 27 at 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET | Cisco Webex

How industry specialists expect the distribution and product landscape to change over near term as a result of changing segmentation, and the increased focus on social capital and triple bottom line. 

SPEAKERS include:

Puneet Chattree
Senior Manager, Strategy & Customer Consulting
Canada Insurance and Pension Leader, EY
Daniel Willmann
Senior Manager
Financial Accounting Advisory Services, EY

 

REGISTRATION

Member rate – $20.00 (plus HST)
Regular rate  – $50.00 (plus HST)

Access links will be provided to registered attendees via email.

 

Cancellation Policy
A cancellation fee of $20.00 applies after August 24, 2020. 
Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:
416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org



Visit event's website
https://www.ciaa.org/Login.aspx?optional=1&store=1&returl=%2fstore%2fRenewMembership.aspx



