by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

August 27, 2020

Online

CIAA Webinar Series: EY NextWave Insights

Thursday, August 27 at 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET | Cisco Webex

How industry specialists expect the distribution and product landscape to change over near term as a result of changing segmentation, and the increased focus on social capital and triple bottom line.

SPEAKERS include:

Puneet Chattree

Senior Manager, Strategy & Customer Consulting

Canada Insurance and Pension Leader, EY Daniel Willmann

Senior Manager

Financial Accounting Advisory Services, EY

