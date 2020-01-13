Canadian Underwriter

CIP Society Curling Bonspiel


by Insurance Institute of Ontario
March 06, 2020
TAM HEATHER CURLING CLUB 730 Military Trail, Scarborough, ON, M1E 4P7 Date and Time: March 06, 2020 9 am - 4 pm


Looking for a different and creative way to develop your team, have fun and get active? Join us for this year’s CIP Society Curling Bonspiel at Tam Heather (“The Tam”) in Scarborough.

Our Bonspiel (curling tournament) is perfect for all ages and experience levels—everyone is welcome to join us at the rink! Known for being a ‘Canadian Institution’, curling is a healthy way to de-stress, get moving and have fun outside of the office. It’s a highly accessible sport that is easy to learn and fun to play.

The CIP Society Curling Bonspiel has been an industry favourite for  over 10 years, and every year we are pleased to welcome new entrants and returning veterans who enjoy the social and networking aspects just as much as the game! Your registration includes a continental breakfast and hot lunch.

  • Space is limited, so register early to avoid disappointment
  • Please advise of any special dietary requirements or special needs
  • Substitutions welcome. Sorry, no refunds.


