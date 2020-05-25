Class Action Litigation in the Age of COVID-19 – Webinar (EST)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 25, 2020

LIVE WEBINAR June 25, 2020 1 p.m. EST - 2 p.m. EST

The pandemic has been a disrupting force across industries and around the world, causing a wave of class action activities in industries like travel, retail, long-term care and even insurance. Join us to explore the state of class action litigation in the age of COVID-19. Through a legal lens, you’ll consider the business and litigation risks faced by those defending such claims.

Perfect for: brokers, underwriters, risk managers, claims personnel and anyone following the impacts of the pandemic.

Seminar Leaders

Glenn Zakaib, LL.B. – Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Edona C. Vila, LL.B. – Senior Associate, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

CE accreditation: 1 Technical RIBO hour pending

In order to be eligible for Continuing Education hours, you must be logged in for the duration of the entire webinar, attendance will be taken throughout (late arrival or early departure from session will result in no CE hours issued as per the provincial regulator. Partial hours cannot be issued)



PLEASE NOTE:

– Prices below are for IIO Members. Fees noted below do not include hst.

– Non-members and renewing members the IIO Membership fee will be added to your cart.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice

–FOR GROUP RATES OF 3 OR MORE, or If you need assistance with registration, email us: gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

