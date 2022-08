by Blue Goose Ontario Pond

September 29, 2022



Blue Goose Ontario Pond is pleased to announce our first get together since 2021 at the upscale Ritz Bar at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto. Please join us for cocktails and unique culinary offerings and catch up with familiar faces and some new ones too.

In support of WICC Ontario

Limited Sponsorship Opportunities Available – please contact Ailie Bikaunieks, ailie@tigiassociates.com

Honk Honk!

Blue Goose Ontario Pond

Price is fixed for all attendees for this event only

