Commercial Building By-Laws and Related Insurance Solutions

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

October 20, 2022



After a fire or other building loss, the structure must be rebuilt to meet current construction codes and municipal by-laws. For example, the additional expense to add fire sprinklers, the cost to increase roof truss support due to snow-load codes or to comply with accessibility requirements. Such requirements will significantly increase the cost of rebuilding commercial or agricultural buildings.

Join us for this informative webinar where you will:

– Review types zoning, codes and by-laws from an insurance perspective

– Find out how they affect a loss

– Discover the coverage required to ensure building owners have adequate insurance protection

– Gain essential knowledge to help you to provide advice and insurance solutions to your clients

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

– Commercial-lines Sales & Service Insurance Agents and Brokers

– In-house commercial marketers

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. ADT

CONTINUING EDUCATION (CE) CREDITS:

1.5 CE Credits available for the following provinces

British Columbia

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

GROUP RATE:

10% reduction on each registration fee for groups of 6 or more, based on membership status. If you want to register a group, please contact Jessica Hutchings at jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Visit event's website