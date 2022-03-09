Canadian Underwriter

Commercial Building By-Laws and Related Insurance Solutions

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia
October 20, 2022


After a fire or other building loss, the structure must be rebuilt to meet current construction codes and municipal by-laws. For example, the additional expense to add fire sprinklers, the cost to increase roof truss support due to snow-load codes or to comply with accessibility requirements. Such requirements will significantly increase the cost of rebuilding commercial or agricultural buildings.

Join us for this informative webinar where you will:

     – Review types zoning, codes and by-laws from an insurance perspective

     – Find out how they affect a loss

     – Discover the coverage required to ensure building owners have adequate insurance protection

     – Gain essential knowledge to help you to provide advice and insurance solutions to your clients

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

     – Commercial-lines Sales & Service Insurance Agents and Brokers

     – In-house commercial marketers

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022
Time: 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. ADT

CONTINUING EDUCATION (CE) CREDITS:
1.5 CE Credits available for the following provinces
British Columbia
Manitoba
Saskatchewan

GROUP RATE:
10% reduction on each registration fee for groups of 6 or more, based on membership status. If you want to register a group, please contact Jessica Hutchings at jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca.



https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Nova-Scotia/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=13062



