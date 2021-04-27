by Reuters Events

August 26, 2021

Online

Connected Claims Canada 2021 (August 26, Online) unites Chief Claims Officers and senior claims executives to reimagine a new future for claims.

Growing pressure is pushing claims to be faster and smarter. The bar for customer experience has been raised our customers compare their claims experience to Amazon.

Carriers must effectively harness technology to deliver the experience and efficiency that is now a non-negotiable.

Join the only event bringing the elite of claims in Canada to create a foundation for agile and business-driven transformation. This is your chance to deliver greater accuracy and effectiveness across people, processes and technologies and make claims your competitive advantage.

Visit event's website