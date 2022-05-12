Construction Insurance – Projects and Operations

by Insurance Institute of Ontario - Conestoga Chapter

June 20, 2022



We all have an understanding of the negative impact of an improperly covered loss. Whether contractors are involved in building small or multi-million dollar projects the impact of an improperly covered loss can be truly devastating. During the session attendees will review appropriate coverages for construction risks and understand the importance of developing the proper insurance program for their construction clients.

Topics Include:

Property Coverages – including Builders’ Risk and Contractors’ Equipment and Business Interruption

Liability Coverages – including CGL, Wrap-up and Professional Liability

Automobile Coverages

Other Coverages – including Aviation, Marine, Environmental, Terrorism, U.S. Workers’ Compensation and Foreign Workers’ Compensation

By the end of the seminar you will be able to:

Explain the types of insurance needed for construction projects

Describe the basics about various coverages including, project, liability, delay-of-start-up and operational insurance as well as other many coverages and products.

Outline underwriting considerations and exposures

Seminar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

CE hours:

5.5 (Ontario/Alberta/Manitoba)

