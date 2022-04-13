Continuing Education, Webinar: Assessing Risk Quality Beyond Your Reports

by IBAO

May 18, 2022



Personal lines underwriting can go far beyond the Autoplus & HITS report. The Front-Line staff have access to much more powerful underwriting source: the client. This key underwriting opportunity can enable Brokerages to outperform their competition and must not be overlooked. This session will help expand the consideration set and investigative skills of client facing staff & teammates.

Recommend For: Personal Lines Brokers

Objectives:

Following this webinar, participants will be able to:

-Identify and respond to moral hazard as they arise in client interactions

-Educate client toward improving relationship with insurer and insurance as a whole

-Model client characteristics to generate a risk quality score (red, yellow, green)

-Generate improved loss performance and client retention through risk selection

$120 + $60 for each additional participant

10:00—11:00AM

