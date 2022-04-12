Continuing Education Webinar: Get to Know Personal Umbrella Liability

by IBAO

May 12, 2022



Do your clients own secondary properties or motorized recreational vehicles like watercraft, ATV’s or watercraft? Perhaps you have clients who serve as volunteers, officers or directors with non-profit organizations or, plan to travel outside of Canada on vacation? These clients face an extra exposure to third party lawsuits!

If you are not already doing so, it’s time to offer your existing and new personal lines clients the extra level of protection provided by an umbrella liability policy!

Objectives:

Following this interactive webinar participants will be able to:

-Identify uninsured or underinsured third party liability exposures your clients face

-Discuss gaps in the liability coverage provided by a home, condo or tenant policy

-Demonstrate how an umbrella policy functions in tandem with primary liability policies

-Put into practice skills for getting beyond “no thanks” when selling personal umbrella

2:00—4:15PM

