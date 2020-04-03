Covid-19 and Digital Tools for Brokers

by CSIO

Webinar

In these unprecedented times, brokerages have had to adapt quickly. As we continue social distancing and self-isolation measures, many brokers have had to change the way they operate. We know you have many questions about the best ways to continue to service your clients and support them in these uncertain times.

Join our broker panel as they explain what has worked well for them, and discuss some of the digital tools that have helped their customers during these challenging times.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

A look at how brokers have ramped up digital capabilities in the span of weeks.

Digital tools that you can leverage to continue servicing your customers seamlessly: eSignatures eDocs eDelivery



This webinar is accredited in Manitoba and is pending accreditation in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

