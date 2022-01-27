Covid-19 Litigation Update: Coverage, Liability & Trending Issues

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

March 22, 2022



As we enter into the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, this webinar will provide an overview and updates through the lens of litigation as it relates to the insurance industry. Pertinent topics addressed will include insurance coverage, liability of employers and businesses, class action claims, and the insurance industry’s emerging response to these ever-changing challenges.

Webinar Objectives



• Review various claims and lawsuits arising from the pandemic

• Demonstrate how these claims have affected the litigation process and the impact on policies

• Examine current major Covid-19 class action claims

• Discuss the government and insurance industry’s response in addressing these emerging and ongoing issues

Webinar Presenter

Justine Forsythe, Director – Whitelaw Twining Law Corp.

Justine joined the firm in 2007 and practices general insurance defence litigation with an emphasis on personal injury claims and coverage matters. She has successfully defended and resolved personal injury and property damage actions, professional liability claims in the defence of real estate agents, and transportation claims. She has a track record of successful defence at trial, by summary trial and mediation. Justine practices out of Victoria. In her downtime, Justine dedicates her time to her two children. Her family enjoys hiking together and spending as much time as possible outdoors.

Spencer Toffoli, Associate – Whitelaw Twining Law Corp.

Spencer joined the firm in 2020 after completing her articles at a national firm in Vancouver. She practices in the areas of general insurance litigation and coverage. Spencer is passionate about advocacy, and she works collaboratively to craft the best solutions for clients. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in the History and Philosophy of Science from UBC, and subsequently worked as a landscaper for several years prior to attending law school. In her free time, Spencer enjoys traveling, skiing at Whistler and Mt. Washington, and rock climbing.

AJ Mauger, Associate – Whitelaw Twining Law Corp.

AJ joined the firm as an associate in 2020 after completing his articles with a regional law firm in Vancouver. He practices in the area of general insurance litigation and commercial litigation. He has appeared on behalf of clients in matters before the Provincial and Supreme Courts of British Columbia, as well as a variety of tribunals and boards. AJ prides himself in taking a client centric approach that creates practical and positive solutions. Prior to becoming a lawyer, AJ worked as a brewer in the craft beer industry. This gives him insight to challenges and perspectives in the manufacturing and hospitability industries.

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 3:15 p.m. Atlantic

Continuing Education Credits



2 CE Credits are available only for the following provinces:

British Columbia

Manitoba (#38562)

Saskatchewan

Please be aware that tardy log-in or early log-out to/from the webinar will preclude IINS from issuing a CE certificate for this education session.

