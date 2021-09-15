Crawford’s Specialty Showcase

by Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

September 22, 2021

Webinar - 2:00 p.m. EST

This September, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc. will be hosting their very first Specialty Showcase webinar.

Join practice leaders, Mark Hale, Robert Holmes and Neal Jardine on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST for a 1.5 hour long webinar as they highlight the many skills it takes to be successful in these areas of service:

Construction

Complex Casualty

Cyber

Once you have registered, you will receive an email with a Microsoft Teams meeting link for you to access the webinar on the date of the event.

Contest Details:

Register and attend this 1.5 hour long webinar and you could win a Pair of AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or a $50 Best Buy Gift Card!

Don’t miss out!

Visit event's website