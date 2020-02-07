CSIO 2020 Members’ Meeting

by CSIO

April 21, 2020

*Registration is complimentary for CSIO members.

Join us on Tuesday, April 21 at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto for our 2020 Members’ Meeting & Reception. The event begins at 12:30 pm. We are excited to announce this year’s speaker, Dr. Gerald Kane, author on digital transformation and Visiting Scholar at Harvard Business School.

2020 Keynote Speaker: Dr. Gerald Kane

The Technology Fallacy: How People Are the Real Key to Digital Transformation

Dr. Gerald Kane will discuss why an organization’s response to digital disruption should focus on people and processes and not necessarily on technology.

Dr. Kane’s keynote address will draw on insights from his book, The Technology Fallacy: How People Are the Real Key to Digital Transformation, and offer business leaders a guide for surviving digital disruptions with deliberate organizational changes required to harness the power of technology.

In addition to being an author, Visiting Scholar at Harvard Business School, Professor at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management, Dr. Kane also speaks nationally and internationally to executive audiences on digital disruption and teaches on emerging technology and digital business to undergraduate, graduate, and executive education students worldwide.

Event Details

Arcadian Loft

401 Bay St., 8th Floor, Toronto

Corner of Bay St. and Queen St. W

Agenda

12:30 pm Arrival and Registration

1:00 pm Annual Meeting Begins

1:30 pm Keynote Address

2:30 pm Members’ Reception

