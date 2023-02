by CSIO

April 20, 2023



We invite you to join us for the CSIO 2023 Members Meeting & Reception, hosted at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto from 12:30 to 4:30 pm ET. The event will feature a keynote address from Douglas Porter, Chief Economist and Managing Director at BMO Financial Group, a look back at CSIO’s 2022 accomplishments, and a members reception.

* FOR CSIO MEMBERS ONLY *

Visit event's website