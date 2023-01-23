CSIO Standards & Solutions: Driving Innovation

by CSIO

February 08, 2023



Join us to find out how CSIO’s strategic priorities in 2023 and beyond will continue to develop industry Standards, and deliver secure reliable services to help streamline Property & Casualty insurance operations to enable the best insurance experience in Canada. Kathryn Sinclair, CSIO’s Vice President of Strategy & Operations will explain CSIO’s role in staying on top of evolving insurance business needs and how the Standards, technology and tools we develop in collaboration with the industry will benefit you and your customers.

This webinar is pending Accreditation.

* This event is for CSIO Members *

