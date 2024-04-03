CSIO’s 2024 Members’ Meeting and Reception

CSIO members are invited to our 2024 Members’ Meeting and Reception, hosted at One King West Hotel in Toronto. The event will feature a keynote address from Andrew Kirsch, a cybersecurity expert and former Intelligence Officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), a look back at CSIO’s 2023 accomplishments, and a members’ reception to follow.

Mr. Kirsch has almost 20 years of experience in security, having worked in both public and private sectors. He is the CEO and Founder of Kirsch Group, a risk consultancy firm helping government, corporate, and private clients identify and mitigate security threats. Additionally, Mr. Kirsch was the first Department Security Officer of Ontario’s Office of the Provincial Security Advisor with a mandate to enhance information and network security across the Ontario Public Service. His keynote address will focus on the growing cybersecurity threats in Canada and how we can better protect ourselves.