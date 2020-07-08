CWI Addresses Declining Support for Women’s Shelters & Transition Homes Announces 1st Contactless Donation Drive

by Platinum Pro-Claim

July 10, 2020

Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration Surrey: 102 - 18651 52nd Avenue

Surrey, BC – COVID-19 Women’s Initiative helps women who are in challenging circumstances further heightened byCOVID-19.

CWI invites the community and media to attend the first contactless donation drive on July 10th. Supplies from the drive will be donated to local women’s shelters and transition homes.

When: Friday, July 10th, 2020

Time: 11am to 3pm

Location: Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration

102 – 18651 52nd Avenue, Surrey

**Alternate drop-off locations in Vancouver (1580-505 Burrard Street) and Richmond (13880 Mayfield Place) at the same time.

COVID-19 Women’s Initiative (CWI) is a non-profit, student-led organization of medical students, physicians and community members across Canada. This initiative was founded by two medical students in Toronto who recognized a need to help women who are in challenging circumstances, further heightened byCOVID-19. Initially launching in Toronto, CWI has expanded tp 5 Canadian cities, including Vancouver, with over 200 volunteers, most of whom are medical students. https://covidwi.com/british-columbia/

The drive, supported by Hockey Hall of Famer, Olympic Champion and current medical student Hayley Wickenheiser, is urging businesses and individuals to donate sealed and unused PPE, toiletries, women’s clothing, household items, food, toys and art supplies.

“Donations to women’s shelters and transition homes have dropped considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many women and children without basic life-sustaining necessities,” says Wickenhieser. “Unfortunately, these services are needed now more than ever due to increasing financial hardship and gender-based violence. The gender inequities caused by COVID-19 are going to continue unless we, as communities, decide to pitch in. It’s time we come together and help support the women and children that need it the most.”

For more information:

Katherine Gray (CWI Vancouver lead)

250-571-6772

cwivancouver@gmail.com

Bindy Dulay (http://ppcr.ca/)

778-552-9291

B.Dulay@ppcr.ca

http://https://covidwi.com/british-columbia/