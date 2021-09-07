Cyber Crime and Ransomware Coverage – PCUC Webinar

by PCUC

September 16, 2021

Online Webinar

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a special presentation, in which we hear from Greg Markell about Cyber Crime and Ransomware coverage. Our speakers will provide an overview of different types of cyber-attacks and the growth – and cost! – of cyber-crime in Canada and around the world. A high-level discussion of what is and isn’t covered under a cyber insurance policy will proceed a question and answer period.

Speaker Info:

Greg Markell

President & CEO

Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions

Greg Markell is a leading insurance expert on the topic of cyber and privacy liability. He has advised public, private, and non-profit organizations regarding their risk transfer of organizational exposure to cyber-related losses.

Greg began his career underwriting for a large national insurer, starting in property and casualty before quickly moving into executive and professional risk, with a focus on director’s and officer’s (D&O) insurance. He then moved on to join a national brokerage, focusing on specialty insurance products for financial services companies, including D&O and cyber liability. He left this firm as a partner in 2014 and joined a top 10 global broker, where he was a resource for his colleagues for D&O and the practice leader for cyber and privacy liability.

Most recently, Greg became the president and CEO of Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions (RCCS). Ridge Canada is a managing general agent, focused on providing insurance solutions for clients’ cyber and privacy needs. Greg provides wholesale solutions to retail brokers, along with consulting work regarding cyber and privacy insurance programs.

Greg has been published in numerous insurance publications and speaks frequently on the topic of cyber and privacy liability for public and private organizations. Greg has a Bachelor of Commerce with a minor in Economics from Queen’s University. He is a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional and has his CRM designation. He also sits on the advisory board of InfoSec TO, which is a joint collaboration between private business and the Toronto Police Cyber Forensics unit.

Registration:

When: Thursday September 16th, 2021 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM EST

Where: WebEx (link will be sent to your email on Monday September 13th, 2021)

Tickets: $10.00

Registration ends on September 15th, 2021

RIBO Credit Available

We will be taking questions from the panelists at the end of the Webinar. If you have any questions in advance, feel free to email them to: admin@pcuc.news

See you soon!

PCUC Team

Visit event's website